India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, India Predicted XI: Will Umran Malik Get Another Chance?
Ireland vs India: Umran Malik conceded 14 runs in his first and only over he bowled in the opening T20I against Ireland.
India on Sunday defeated Ireland by seven wickets to lead the two-match T20I series 1-0. The match in Dublin saw Indian batters being right on the money but it was certainly the bowling department of the visitors that failed to meet expectations. Ireland scored 108/4 against India in the rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 12 overs a side. Though India eventually won the game riding on a good batting performance, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya will be looking for a better showing from his bowlers in the second T20I to be played on Tuesday.
Here's what we think could be India's playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland:
Ishan Kishan: The southpaw continued his good form and smashed 26 runs off 11 balls in the first T20I against Ireland. His dominating knock included three fours and two sixes.
Rahul Tripathi: Given that Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't bat in the first game after suffering a calf injury, IPL star Rahul Tripathi may be handed his India debut during the second T20I against Ireland.
Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter fell for a first-ball duck on his return to the national side after recovering from injury. He will be raring to make his mark in the second match.
Deepak Hooda: After warming the bench in the South Africa series, Deepak Hooda finally got his chance against Ireland and he impressed with an unbeaten 47-run knock off 29 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and two sixes.
Hardik Pandya (c): The all-rounder will be high on confidence after registering a win in his maiden game as India skipper. While his batting was once again the centre of attraction, his bowling form remains an area of concern.
Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter got only four balls to play in the first T20I against Ireland as Hooda, Kishan and Hardik won the game for India with the bat.
Axar Patel: While he didn't get an opportunity to bat in the first T20I, Axar returned with figures of 1/12 in the only over he bowled.
Avesh Khan: The team management continues to show trust in the pacer. Avesh Khan returned with figures of 1/22 in his two overs against Ireland and he is likely to get a second game as well.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The right-arm swing bowler sticks to his strength of being economical. He conceded at 5.3 runs per over in the first match against Ireland. Bhuvneshwar is now the leading wicket-taker in powerplays in T20Is.
Umran Malik: The tearaway pacer made his much-awaited international debut but things didn't go as planned. Malik gave away 14 runs in his first and only over of the match.
Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner continues to grow in confidence. Chahal won the Player of the Match in the first game of the ongoing series after returning with figures of 1/11 in three overs.