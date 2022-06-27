India on Sunday defeated Ireland by seven wickets to lead the two-match T20I series 1-0. The match in Dublin saw Indian batters being right on the money but it was certainly the bowling department of the visitors that failed to meet expectations. Ireland scored 108/4 against India in the rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 12 overs a side. Though India eventually won the game riding on a good batting performance, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya will be looking for a better showing from his bowlers in the second T20I to be played on Tuesday.

Here's what we think could be India's playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland:

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw continued his good form and smashed 26 runs off 11 balls in the first T20I against Ireland. His dominating knock included three fours and two sixes.

Rahul Tripathi: Given that Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't bat in the first game after suffering a calf injury, IPL star Rahul Tripathi may be handed his India debut during the second T20I against Ireland.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter fell for a first-ball duck on his return to the national side after recovering from injury. He will be raring to make his mark in the second match.

Deepak Hooda: After warming the bench in the South Africa series, Deepak Hooda finally got his chance against Ireland and he impressed with an unbeaten 47-run knock off 29 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and two sixes.

Hardik Pandya (c): The all-rounder will be high on confidence after registering a win in his maiden game as India skipper. While his batting was once again the centre of attraction, his bowling form remains an area of concern.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter got only four balls to play in the first T20I against Ireland as Hooda, Kishan and Hardik won the game for India with the bat.

Axar Patel: While he didn't get an opportunity to bat in the first T20I, Axar returned with figures of 1/12 in the only over he bowled.

Avesh Khan: The team management continues to show trust in the pacer. Avesh Khan returned with figures of 1/22 in his two overs against Ireland and he is likely to get a second game as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The right-arm swing bowler sticks to his strength of being economical. He conceded at 5.3 runs per over in the first match against Ireland. Bhuvneshwar is now the leading wicket-taker in powerplays in T20Is.

Umran Malik: The tearaway pacer made his much-awaited international debut but things didn't go as planned. Malik gave away 14 runs in his first and only over of the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner continues to grow in confidence. Chahal won the Player of the Match in the first game of the ongoing series after returning with figures of 1/11 in three overs.