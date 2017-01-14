 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Ravindra Jadeja vs Joe Root

Updated: 14 January 2017 15:52 IST

Ravindra Jadeja has cemented his place in the India ODI squad with some sterling performances. Joe Root, on the other hand, is England's most dangerous batsman and has a very good record against the Indians.

India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Ravindra Jadeja vs Joe Root
Ravindra Jadeja and Joe Root have been key contributors for their teams in recent past. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja has been a revelation with the ball for India in ODIs and T20s but the Rajkot all-rounder will need to make a far bigger contribution with the bat. Jadeja has scored tons of runs in domestic competitions but has failed to carry that on the international stage. Meanwhile, Joe Root is a proven performer in all formats of the game. He arrived late in India for the one-day series due to the birth of his child, but should have no problem getting used to the conditions having already played the Test series.

Here is a look at how the two players match-up, going by their performance in the last 12 months:

Jadeja, like his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, has played only four ODIs for India in the past year. The all-rounder has scored 35 runs at an average of 35.00 and has taken three wickets. With a busy Test schedule to contend with last year, Indian think-tank had opted to rest Jadeja for the New Zealand ODI series. However, he has shown just how dangerous he can be in Indian conditions in the recently-concluded Test series against England. Once again, he will be the key as India look for a repeat of the Test series whitewash.

Jadeja has played 17 T20Is for India in the last 12 months but is yet to make a notable contribution. The 28-year-old has managed to score just 19 runs and averages a paltry 6.33. He has taken 17 wickets with a best of 2/11.

Meanwhile, Root has arguably been the most consistent performer for England in the past year. He has scored 796 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.23. He has smashed two hundreds and has a high score of 125 runs.

Root has played nine T20Is in the last 12 months and has scored 297 runs at an average of 37.12. He has a high score of 83 and also has two wickets to his name.

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 Joe Root Ravindra Jadeja Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jadeja has played just four ODIs in the past 12 months
  • Root has scored 796 runs in 15 ODI matches in the past year
  • India take on England in the first ODI on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - MS Dhoni vs Chris Woakes
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - MS Dhoni vs Chris Woakes
India versus England ODIs: Let The Real Games Begin
India versus England ODIs: Let The Real Games Begin
MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.