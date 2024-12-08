India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final, Live Score: India Eye Early Scalps After Opting To Bowl First
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final, Live Updates: The D-Day is finally here as India are all set to face Bangladesh in the final match of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup on Sunday
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final, Live Updates: The D-Day is finally here as India are all set to face Bangladesh in the final match of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai. India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with eight titles, will be keen to reclaim their crown after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the last edition, are determined to retain their title in what will be a rematch of the 2023 semi-final. India's batting has been spearheaded by opener Ayush Mhatre, who has amassed 175 runs, and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 167 runs in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Md Rizan Hossan, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon
India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha.
Just outside off, on a fuller length, Azizul Hakim Tamim leans on and firms his punch straight to cover.
Keeps the line over middle and off, on a length, Azizul Hakim Tamim tucks it to mid on.
Length, on off, Azizul Hakim Tamim drives it to cover.
WIDE! Short of a length and down leg, left alone.
Full, on middle and off, Azizul Hakim Tamim flicks it to mid on.
Fuller and on off, Mohammad Shihab James with not a lot of conviction pushes it to mid off.
Wider outside off, on a length, Mohammad Shihab James punches it to point.
Too full and on the pads, James flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace and gets off the mark.
Back of a length, over off, Mohammad Shihab James taps it to cover.
Very full, outside off, Mohammad Shihab James pushes it to cover.
Mohammad Shihab James walks in next!
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The dropped catch doesn't cost a lot for India Under-19 as Chetan Sharma gets the wicket of Zawad Abrar! Abrar is disappointed with that decision and has a slow trudge back to the dugout! Chetan Sharma lands it well outside off, on a length and gets the ball to shape away further. Zawad Abrar looks to reach for a delivery he should have left alone and gets an outside edge that goes straight to Harvansh Pangalia, the keeper. A really prolonged appeal from the Indians and the umpire finally raises his finger.
End of Powerplay! A maximum of four fielders will be allowed to be stationed outside the 30-yard circle now.
Another one outside off, Azizul Hakim Tamim looks to drive it but gets beaten.
Good comeback! Fuller one, just outside off, Azizul Hakim Tamim looks to play at it but misses.
SIX! All the way! On a length and just drifting down leg, Azizul Hakim Tamim winds up and clatters it all the way over deep square leg for a biggie.
Lands it on off, Azizul Hakim Tamim blocks it solidly.
Full, outside off, Zawad Abrar pushes it to covers for one.
Nikhil Kumar comes into the attack and bowls it outside off, Zawad Abrar leaves it alone.
Short and wide, Azizul Hakim Tamim leaves it alone.