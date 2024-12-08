India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final, Live Updates: The D-Day is finally here as India are all set to face Bangladesh in the final match of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai. India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with eight titles, will be keen to reclaim their crown after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the last edition, are determined to retain their title in what will be a rematch of the 2023 semi-final. India's batting has been spearheaded by opener Ayush Mhatre, who has amassed 175 runs, and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 167 runs in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Md Rizan Hossan, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha.

Here are the live score and updates from India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup 2024 final: