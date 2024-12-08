It will be the clash between the defending champions and the country with the most titles as Bangladesh take on India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India, after losing their first match against Pakistan, have been on a roll, beating all their opponents by large margins, including Friday's semi-final match against Sri Lanka, where they won easily by seven wickets with 28 overs to spare. On the other hand, Bangladesh has been equally impressive, losing only one match to Sri Lanka in the group stage and defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the day.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match will take place on Sunday, December 08.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match will be held in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match?

The India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match?

The India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs