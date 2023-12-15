Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Semi-final: Spot In Final At Stake In Intense Clash
IND vs BAN U19 Semi Final Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2023: With a spot in the final at stake, an intense clash awaits.
India vs Bangladesh U19 Semi Final Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India take on unbeaten Bangladesh© Twitter
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live updates: With two wins in three matches in the group stage, the Indian cricket team takes on Bangladesh in the semi-final clash of the Under-19 Asia Cup at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. India will be up against a Bangladesh side that topped its group, winning three matches out of three. India's only defeat in their group came against arch-rivals Pakistan, a result that saw them finish runners-up in the group. The young Indian side would need to step up if they are to beat the Bangla Tigers and book a spot in the final. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai:
