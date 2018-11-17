 
India vs Australia Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 November 2018 10:42 IST

India will look to finish on the top of Group B when they lock horns with one of the toughest opponents of the tournament.

India vs Australia Live Streaming Women
India have won all three matches in the group so far. © Twitter

India will look to finish their final match of the group stage of ICC Women's World T20 against Australia with a win when they meet at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in Saturday. An all-round performance from the team against Ireland, led by veteran Mithali Raj, helped India book a berth in the semi-finals and with momentum behind them. India will now look to finish on the top of Group B when they lock horns with one of the toughest opponents of the tournament. After registering an emphatic 52-run win against Ireland on Thursday, Indian women qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing. India have won all three matches in the group so far.

Ahead of the start of the match top-order batsman Smriti Mandhana asserted that the team is looking to continue with their dominant run. Although, the match being a dead rubber - both teams have qualified for the semis - Mandhana said that the mindset of the players has been to win every single match.(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)
 
When is India vs Australia Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Australia Women's World T20 match is on November 17, 2018.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's World T20 match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs Australia Women's World T20 match begin?

The India vs Australia Women's World T20 match will begin at 20:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Australia Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Australia Women's World T20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Australia Women's World T20 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Women Australia Women Cricket
Highlights
  • India will bank on the spin duo of Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav
  • Mandhana asserted that the team is looking to continue their dominant run
  • India have booked a berth in the semi-finals of ICC Women's World T20
