After registering a famous win in the one-off Test, the Indian women's team will now square off against Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series, starting on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. On the eve of the series opener, India head coach Amol Muzumdar emphasised the necessity of the team focusing on themselves rather than the accomplishments and threats provided by their opponents. Australia have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides.

When will the India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 28.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match live?

The India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match will be telecast live on Viacom 18 network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match be available?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Women's ODI match will be available on Jio Cinema. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)