IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final, Live Updates:The D Day in finally here as Team India is all set to take on Australia in the much-awaited grand finale of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Team India remained invincible in the entire league stage and then went on to defeat New New Zealand in the semi-final to book the finale berth. Australia, on the other hand, won seven out of nine matches in round-robin stage and defeated South Africa in the semis. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be fighting the ultimate ICC title. (Live Scorecard)

World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: India vs Australia Final Live Score | IND vs AUS Final, Straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad