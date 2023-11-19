Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia World Cup Final: India Look To End 12-Year World Cup Wait In Final Showdown With Australia
Ind vs Aus Live Score: The D Day in finally here as Team India is all set to take on Australia in the much-awaited grand finale of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday
Live Cricket Score: India take on Australia in World Cup final© Twitter
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final, Live Updates:The D Day in finally here as Team India is all set to take on Australia in the much-awaited grand finale of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Team India remained invincible in the entire league stage and then went on to defeat New New Zealand in the semi-final to book the finale berth. Australia, on the other hand, won seven out of nine matches in round-robin stage and defeated South Africa in the semis. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be fighting the ultimate ICC title. (Live Scorecard)
World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: India vs Australia Final Live Score | IND vs AUS Final, Straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- 10:04 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar is hereTo witness the high-voltage Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday. Many other renowned personalities will also be in attendance to watch the match.
- 09:45 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Fight for the ultimate titleAfter an intense battle of one and a half month, India and Australia have emerged as the two finalists for the ultimate title of the ODI World Cup 2023. India, who have won the title twice (1983, 2011) will look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins and Co will fight for their sixth World Cup trophy today.
- 09:40 (IST)India vs Australia Final: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
