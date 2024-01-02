Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Score: Follow Latest Updates
IND-W vs AUS-W Live, 3rd ODI: India handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI.
3rd ODI Live: India Women eye a consolation win over Australia in Mumbai.© X (Twitter)
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI Live: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India eye a consolatory win in the three-match series. The hosts handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Australia also made one change as Megan Schutt replaced Darcie Brown. The visitors lead the three-match series 2-0. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of the 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
3rd ODI, Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023/24, Jan 02, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-W
AUS-W
95/0 (15.3)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.13
Batsman
Phoebe Litchfield
47* (49)
Alyssa Healy
40 (44)
Bowler
Shreyanka Patil
17/0 (4)
Deepti Sharma
2/0 (0.3)
No run.
1 run.
Four!
Short and on middle, Alyssa Healy nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
Half a shout for LBW but turned down! Slows it up and tosses it up, full and around off, Alyssa Healy goes for the reverse sweep but misses out to get hit on the front pad. India Women do not opt for a review as the impact was way outside off.
Comes into the attack and bowls it short and on off, Phoebe Litchfield punches it off the back foot to deep point for a single.
Pushes it through from around the wicket, Alyssa Healy gets half-forward and plays for the turn but the ball keeps straight and zips past her bat.
Shortens her length and bowls it outside off, Phoebe Litchfield waits back in her crease and steers it down to third man for a single.
Tosses it up, on off, Phoebe Litchfield shimmies down the track and hits it on the bounce to the fielder at mid on.
Short and just outside off, Phoebe Litchfield goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
Darts this one across, full and on off, Alyssa Healy drops it with soft hands in front of cover for a quick single.
Sliding onto the pads, short in length, Phoebe Litchfield waits on it and nudges it to the left of short mid-wicket for a single.
Drinks! A happy Aussie skipper as the umpire calls for drinks. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield started watchfully but have grown in confidence as the game has progressed and now it looks like time for some fun for them with the spinners coming on. India Women need to break this partnership soon to have some respite from the onslaught of the two Aussie openers.
Slower through the air and shorter, on off, Phoebe Litchfield uses the depth of her crease and punches it down to long on to retain the strike.
FOUR! Phoebe Litchfield gets the reward again for the reverse sweep! Tosses it up, around off, Phoebe Litchfield pulls out the reverse sweep and plays it fine this time. She hits it to the right of short third man for four more runs.
Short again, on off, Phoebe Litchfield goes back in her crease and punches it crisply to the left of Mannat Kashyap.
Short and on middle, Phoebe Litchfield rocks back and pats it back to the bowler.
Loops it up, on middle, Phoebe Litchfield reads it well and blocks it out off the front foot.
SIX! Phoebe Litchfield takes on the debutant now! Kashyap bowls a flighted delivery, full and outside off, Phoebe Litchfield shimmies down the track and reaches out to the delivery. Takes no half-measures as she thumps it over wide long off for a maximum.
Slanting across the right-hander, fuller and outside off, Alyssa Healy skips down the track and checks her shot as she pushes it to mid off.