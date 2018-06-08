 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Afghanistan Test: Well Prepared For Contest Against India, Says Afghan Skipper Asghar Stanikzai

Updated: 08 June 2018 17:55 IST

Afghanistan will play their first ever Test against the top-ranked Indian side from June 14.

India vs Afghanistan Test: Well Prepared For Contest Against India, Says Afghan Skipper Asghar Stanikzai
Afghanistan team has been prepping hard for their maiden Test © Twitter

Riding high on confidence after thumping Bangladesh 3-0 in the just-concluded T20 series in Dehradun, Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai on Thursday asserted that his side is well prepared for the one-off Test against India scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Post the thrilling one-run victory against Bangladesh in the final T20, Stanikzai told reporters that the team has been prepping hard for their maiden Test and win against the Tigers had helped them with the momentum.

"Great preparation for the Test match against India -- the morale is high. Last couple of years we have performed well. We want to achieve it for Afghanistan. You see the batsmen, bowlers are all in good form," Stanikzai said.

Afghanistan will play their first ever Test against top-ranked India from June 14. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the historic Test.

For the visitors 19-year-old Rashid Khan, the chief architect of Afghanistan's whitewash of Bangladesh, will be the frontman who will be looking forward to the big occasion alongside off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. For India, Kuldeep Yadav if given an opportunity will look forward to make a mark along with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin on the Bengaluru track.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Stanikzai (capt), Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Afghanistan Rashid Khan Ajinkya Rahane Virat Kohli Mujeeb Ur Rahman M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Asghar Stanikzai Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the historic Test
  • For the visitors 19-year-old Rashid Khan will be the frontman
  • For India, Kuldeep Yadav will also look forward to make a mark
Related Articles
India vs Afghanistan Test: Well Prepared For Contest Against India, Says Afghan Skipper Asghar Stanikzai
India vs Afghanistan Test: Well Prepared For Contest Against India, Says Afghan Skipper Asghar Stanikzai
Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator
Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator 'Bro', Gets Trolled By Fans
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan's Four-For Helps Afghanistan Clinch T20I Series vs Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.