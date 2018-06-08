 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh

Updated: 08 June 2018 08:39 IST

Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Khan held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun.

Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan was adjudged man of the series for his brilliant show. © Facebook

Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over to help Afghanistan clinch a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh and complete a series whitewash in the third Twenty20 international on Thursday. Chasing 146 for victory, Bangladesh required nine in the 20th over but Rashid Khan held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6 in the north Indian city of Dehradun. The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who await their Test debut against India on June 14 in Bangalore, triumphed 3-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 46, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 45, put together a gritty 84-run fifth-wicket partnership to give Bangladesh hope of a consolation win.

Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match, smashed five fours in the penultimate over but fell to Rashid's leg spin on the first delivery of the final over.

Mahmudullah tried to get four off the final ball but Shafiqullah Shafiq's acrobatic work at the long-on boundary got the batsman run out in a dramatic finish to the game.

The 19-year-old Rashid, who topped the bowling chart with eight wickets and the man of the series award, returned figures of 1-24.

Earlier Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari made an unbeaten 33 to lift his side to 145-6 after they elected to bat first.

Afghanistan were in trouble at 101-4 in the 15th over against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack but Shenwari's 28-ball knock gave them a winning total.

Opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad and Stanikzai also made useful contributions of 26 and 27 respectively.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and paceman Abu Jayed claimed two wickets each.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Afghanistan Bangladesh Cricket Team Rashid Khan Shakib Al Hasan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Spin sensation Rashid Khan bowled an excellent last over
  • Afghanistan clinched a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh
  • Rashid held his nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 144-6
Related Articles
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan's Four-For Helps Afghanistan Clinch T20I Series vs Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
1st T20I: Rashid Khan Spins Afghanistan To Big Win Against Bangladesh
1st T20I: Rashid Khan Spins Afghanistan To Big Win Against Bangladesh
India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test
India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.