Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator 'Bro', Gets Trolled By Fans

Spin sensation Rashid Khan produced a brilliant final over to help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by one run in the nail-biting third and final T20 International on Thursday, en route to a 3-0 series whitewash over the rivals. After Afghanistan's historic series win, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and applauded Rashid Khan's brilliance. "Meanwhile @rashidkhan_19 has defended 9 off the last over to give Afghanistan a clean sweep over Bangladesh. Amazing result for Afghanistan and further proof of Rashid's phenomenal development," Bhogle's tweet read.

In response to 56-year-old Bhogle's message, 19-year-old Rashid Khan replied, "Thank you bro."

Rashid calling Bhogle 'bro' didn't go well with fans as they started trolling the young Afghan spinner.

Rashid bagged eight wickets in the three-match series with an exceptional economy of 4.45, averaging 6.12.

Afghanistan scored 145 for six after electing to bat, a target which they defended riding on Rashid's brilliance.