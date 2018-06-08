 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator 'Bro', Gets Trolled By Fans

Updated: 08 June 2018 12:58 IST

Rashid Khan was responding to a congratulatory message from Harsha Bhogle.

Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator
Rashid calling Bhogle 'bro' didn't go well with fans as they started trolling the young spinner. © AFP

Spin sensation Rashid Khan produced a brilliant final over to help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by one run in the nail-biting third and final T20 International on Thursday, en route to a 3-0 series whitewash over the rivals. After Afghanistan's historic series win, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and applauded Rashid Khan's brilliance. "Meanwhile @rashidkhan_19 has defended 9 off the last over to give Afghanistan a clean sweep over Bangladesh. Amazing result for Afghanistan and further proof of Rashid's phenomenal development," Bhogle's tweet read.

In response to 56-year-old Bhogle's message, 19-year-old Rashid Khan replied, "Thank you bro."

Rashid calling Bhogle 'bro' didn't go well with fans as they started trolling the young Afghan spinner.

Rashid bagged eight wickets in the three-match series with an exceptional economy of 4.45, averaging 6.12.

Afghanistan scored 145 for six after electing to bat, a target which they defended riding on Rashid's brilliance.

Comments
Topics : Afghanistan Rashid Khan Harsha Bhogle Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan produced a brilliant final over against Bangladesh
  • Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by one run in the nail-biting third T20I
  • Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and applauded Rashid Khan's brilliance
Related Articles
Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator
Rashid Khan Calls Veteran Commentator 'Bro', Gets Trolled By Fans
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Helps Afghanistan Complete T20I Series Whitewash Over Bangladesh
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan's Four-For Helps Afghanistan Clinch T20I Series vs Bangladesh
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
Rashid Khan Fears Going Wicketless In India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test
1st T20I: Rashid Khan Spins Afghanistan To Big Win Against Bangladesh
1st T20I: Rashid Khan Spins Afghanistan To Big Win Against Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.