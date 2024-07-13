The Champions Trophy 2025 that is set to be hosted completely by Pakistan has become a hot topic. It is the uncertainty of India's participation at the event that has made the major ICC tournament a talking point. Given that the entire event is being hosted by Pakistan, India would be needing to visit the nation in case it takes part in the event. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) reportedly requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to get the tournament shifted out of Pakistan or schedule India's matches at a neutral venue, but no development has been made on those lines by the apex cricket board.

Some recent media reports stated that India would not be travelling to Pakistan. No wonder the report spread like wildfire. Keeping the sensitivity of the issue in mind, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has spoken on the matter. He has quashed all such rumours.

"We do not know which source gave such information. BCCI has not put out any official information regarding this," Shukla told The Print.

It is worth noting that Team India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 Asia Cup. The political tensions between the two nations has increased over time and that sees their last bilateral series taking place way back in January 2013.

Since then, the ICC tournaments and Asia Cup are the only events where the fans get to see a match between the arch-rivals.

If the Indian team does pull out of the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka will go through in their place, having finished 9th in the 2023 ODI World Cup standings.

Last year, Pakistan had the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 but the Indian government did not give approval to the team to travel and their matches were shifted to Sri Lanka.