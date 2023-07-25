North Zone wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch during the Deodhar Trophy match against South Zone to leave both experts and fans stunned. During the 39th over of the match, South Zone batter Ricky Bhui tried to play an unconventional shot off pacer Mayank Yadav but ended up miscuing it completely. The ball was travelling fast towards Prabhsimran but he pulled off a full-stretch dive to complete the catch. The video of the catch was shared by the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Twitter and it has gone viral in no time.

Prabhsimran will be a part of the India squad for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

Electing to bat first, South Zone put on 303/8 in their 50 overs. A 117-run opening stand between Rohan Kunnummal (70 in 61 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (64 off 68 balls, with seven fours) serving as a platform for a massive score.

Later, Narayan Jagadeesan (72 in 66 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) upped the attack along with Ricky Bhui (31) and Arun Karthik (21) that took SZ to a big score. Narayan was the last wicket to fall.

Rishi Dhawan (2/30) and Mayank Markande (2/53) shined with the ball for North Zone. Sandeep Sharma, Nitish Rana and Mayank Dagar were also among some other wicket takers.

In the chase of 304 runs, Nitish-led North Zone was all out for 60 runs in 23 overs, with Mandeep Singh (18*) and Shubham Khajuria (10) being the only ones to touch double digits.

Vidwath Kaverappa continued his red-hot form from Duleep Trophy, taking 5/17 in six overs. Vijaykumar Vyshank got two wickets while Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar and Vasuki Koushik got a wicket each.

