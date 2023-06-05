India all-rounder Washington Sundar seems to have gotten his Twitter account hacked on Monday. A series of tweets linking users to certain cryptocurrencies were shared on Sundar's Twitter, making fans wonder if the player's account has been compromised. It isn't the first time that cricketers of cricketing teams have seen their accounts being compromised. Earlier, the accounts of Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya as that of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise were also compromised, with cryptocurrency and NFT-related tweets being posted regularly.

A user even asked Sundar on Twitter if his account was hacked, to which, the response came 'No'.

No. — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 5, 2023

On the cricketing front, Sundar, who featured in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, couldn't be available for the entire campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The franchise had announced Sundar's injury and his unavailability for the remaining part of the IPL on April 27.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," the franchise tweeted back then.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

SRH were among the worst performers in the 16th edition of the IPL, finishing the league campaign at the bottom of the points table.