India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023: After winning their first three matches, India take on the Shak Al Hasan-led Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. While the two teams take each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked, and the manager with the team with the most points stands a chance to win attractive prizes.

India are unbeaten in the tournament so far with three wins on the trot. After a commanding performance against Australia and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue breezed past arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match by seven wickets.

India restricted Pakistan to 191 runs in the first innings. Skipper Babar Azam scored a fifty for Pakistan while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 off 69 balls. Among Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

Skipper Rohit Sharma blasted a quickfire 86 off 63 balls, which included six fours and six sixes in the run chase. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 53 off 62 balls as India completed the run chase in 30.3 overs.

Bangladesh need of some momentum and it will not be easy to face the in-form Indian contingent.

Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Weather conditions and pitch report

The wicket at the MCA Stadium offers great assistance to the batting unit and a flat deck is expected for this clash. The average score batting first at this venue is 307 and India have a good record at this venue, winning four out of seven matches.

The weather conditions will challenge the players in the afternoon, but it will settle as the day progresses. The temperatures in Pune are expected to range between 23 degrees to 33 degrees.

IND vs BAN fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahman, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shoriful Islam

Mushfiqur Rahman and KL Rahul have been among the runs regularly this tournament. While Mushfiqur got going with a half-century in the last match, KL Rahul impressed with a match-winning unbeaten 97 against Australia in the opening match.

In the batting department, we have gone with three Indian batters in the fantasy XI as they are in top form currently. Rohit Sharma has scored India's only century in the tournament, while Virat Kohli amassed two fifties. Najmul Hossain Shanto can be a fruitful option among Bangladeshi batters.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan are capable of contributing points with the bat and ball. Although Jadeja hasn't had an opportunity to showcase his batting skills, he has picked up five wickets so far. Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, scored 79 runs and picked five wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been lethal in the tournament so far. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets, while Siraj has three wickets so far. Shoriful Islam is in good form with the ball, picking up five wickets.

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in three matches, which includes a century against Afghanistan. He is also batting at a terrific strike-rate of 141.83 in the tournament. He is the best choice for captaincy in this match.

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament so far with eight wickets to his credit. He was also named Player of the Match for his spell against Pakistan.