New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: England captured the vital wicket of Kane Williamson for 93 in a dramatic five-wicket final session to leave New Zealand 319 for 8 after day one of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday. The hosts went to Tea at a healthy 193-3 and slumped to 252-7 before Glenn Phillips (41 not out) and Matt Henry (18) halted the collapse with a spirited 46-run stand for the eighth wicket. Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England's chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced. (Live Scorecard)