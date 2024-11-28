Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live: England bounced back in the final session on Day 1 to leave New Zealand at 319 for 8.
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: England captured the vital wicket of Kane Williamson for 93 in a dramatic five-wicket final session to leave New Zealand 319 for 8 after day one of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday. The hosts went to Tea at a healthy 193-3 and slumped to 252-7 before Glenn Phillips (41 not out) and Matt Henry (18) halted the collapse with a spirited 46-run stand for the eighth wicket. Shoaib Bashir, the only specialist spinner in the Test, was England's chief destroyer with 4-69. It left the contest finely balanced. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2024, Nov 28, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
319/8 (83.0)
ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.84
Batsman
Glenn Phillips
41* (58)
Tim Southee
10 (19)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
54/0 (16)
Gus Atkinson
61/2 (18)
NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates
Well then, folks, the first day of this first Test has flown by. Coming into the second day, England will aim to run through the two remaining wickets as quickly as possible, taking full advantage of the new ball. While with Glenn Phillips still out there and Tim Southee known to push the total further with his crucial cameos down the order, New Zealand would be keen to extend the score as much as possible. The first ball of Day 2 will be bowled on Friday, 29th November, at 10 pm GMT (the previous day). Till then take care, cheers!
Kane Williamson is up for a flash interview. He says the conditions were challenging and they had to work hard for runs. Adds that they implemented themselves well as scoring runs wasn't easy and both teams did well adjusting to the conditions. Reckons that they knew that there would be boundary opportunities on their way if they kept hanging on and looked to build a partnership. Mentions that Bashir extracted the bounce well on this surface and his height helped him as well. Closes by saying that the side played well back in India and they adjusted to the conditions over there well and the results fell their way.
Despite regular wickets, New Zealand found success through consistent partnerships, with most batters making starts - though only Williamson pushed on significantly, falling just short of a century. England, after struggling through two sessions, showed remarkable resilience to fight back strongly in the final phase. The day ended with both teams having reasons to stay optimistic - New Zealand for their batting partnerships, and England for their late ascendancy with the ball.
As the shadows lengthened, Glenn Phillips offered stubborn resistance, refusing to let England completely dominate the final phase along with solid support from Matt Henry. GP's aggressive intent, despite the late flurry of wickets, ensured New Zealand stayed competitive on a day that showcased how changing conditions and adjustments can alter the course of the match. Bashir again disrupted a brewing partnership and ended up with four wickets to his name. England opted for the second new ball to wrap New Zealand's innings, but Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee offered good cautious resistance to see through the day.
The defining moment came when Williamson fell seven runs short of his hundred, triggering a collapse that saw New Zealand slump from 199/3 to 252/7. This collapse evaporated all the momentum New Zealand had got. Shoaib Bashir emerged as the hero on this seamer-friendly surface, while Atkinson and Carse supported with two each to their names.
The final session began with Kane Williamson unbeaten on 77 and Daryl Mitchell partnering him to build upon the momentum from the second session. However, the gathering clouds in the final session marked a decisive shift in play. England capitalized on these changing conditions, their switch to a barrage of short-pitched bowling proving to be a game-changing strategy.
STUMPS, DAY 1 - A pretty immersive first day of this first Test, to say the least, especially the way it ebbed and flowed. England dominated the final session, claiming 5 wickets for 126 runs across 32 overs. Despite a 30-minute extension to play, the day's full quota of overs couldn't be completed due to the slow over rate. But despite England dominating this final session, New Zealand has managed to breach the 300-run mark and have also crossed the average first inning score at the Hagley Oval - which was 284.
Full and wide outside off, Tim Southee pokes at it and gets beaten. Tim Southee was flirting outside the off on the final ball of the day.
Pitched up on off, Glenn Phillips swings for all money and gets an inside edge back towards the keeper's left. Pope does well to get a bit of hand to it else this would have raced away to the fence. A single taken.
On a length wide of off, shaping away from the batter. Glenn Phillips leaves it all alone.
On a length around middle and off, Glenn Phillips jams this back to the bowler.
On a length around off, Glenn Phillips punches this towards cover for no run.
Good length on off, Glenn Phillips defends this off the front foot.
On a length wide outside off, shapes away this time. Tim Southee leaves it.
Back of a length, over the stumps, this jagged back in sharply. Tim Southee edges this onto the pads for no run.
Pitched up on off, Tim Southee drives this straight back towards the bowler for no run.
On a length around the pads, Tim Southee misses the flick and the ball thumps into the pads.
On a length around off, Tim Southee pushes this towards cover for no run.
NO BALL! Chris Woakes oversteps. Tim Southee goes for the pull though and misses.
Back of a length around off, Tim Southee dabs this towards off for no run. Tim Southee is charging down the ground to the pacer here.