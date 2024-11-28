Fast-bowler Siddarth Kaul has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. Kaul, the right-arm pacer, played six white-ball matches for India and picked four wickets in T20Is. "When I was a child playing cricket in the fields in Punjab, I had one dream. A dream to represent my country. In 2018, by God's grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in the ODI team. The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement," wrote Kaul in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Overall, Kaul has taken 297 first-class wickets in 88 games at an average of 26.77, including 17 five-wicket hauls. He also took 199 wickets in 111 List A games and picked 182 T20 wickets in 145 matches. He was India's highest wicket-taker when the side won the 2008 U19 World Cup under Virat Kohli's leadership in Malaysia.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaul picked 58 in 55 matches while representing Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was in his stint from 2017 to 2021 with Hyderabad that Kaul became a part of the side's integral bowling line-up via his slower balls and yorkers.

Kaul was a member of the Punjab team winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the last domestic season and went on to have a short County Championship stint with Northamptonshire this year.

His last cricketing appearance in the current season was in the Punjab-Haryana Ranji Trophy match in Rohtak earlier this month. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career."

"I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child's dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018!"

"Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career."

"Without all your support I would not be the person I am today. I don't know what the future holds but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter. Once again, thank you," further wrote Kaul.

Kaul came from a family with a strong sporting background - his father Tej, had played first-class cricket for Jammu and Kashmir in the 1970s, before being the physiotherapist of the Indian team.

Kaul's mother Sandhya was a gymnast who worked as a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach, while elder brother Uday Kaul played 107 first-class matches, 74 List A games, and 16 T20 matches in a 17-year cricketing career before getting into coaching.

"What a phenomenal cricketing career you've had-built on discipline and relentless hard work. Bagging 678 wickets across all three formats, with 33 five-wicket hauls, is a testament to your dedication and work ethic! Representing India was not just a proud moment for you, but a memory that the entire Kaul family will forever cherish. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours!" wrote Uday.

