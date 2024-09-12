Story ProgressBack to home
India B vs India C Day 1 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024: India Star Retired Hurt After Suffering Injury
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Scorecard and Updates: India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt with an injury.
India B vs India C Day 1 LIVE, Duleep Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE: India B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran won the toss and put India C to bat in the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024, as both teams enter the game after the high of winning their first round encounters. India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was forced to retire hurt due to injury. Despite the departure of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal to the national team set up, the arrival of Rinku Singh does significant damage control. Sarfaraz Khan will feature despite being called up by India, as will brother Musheer, who was the star of the first round. India C remain completely unchanged.
Here are the Live Scorecard and Live Updates from Duleep Trophy 2024 2nd Round, India B vs India C Day 1:
Match 4, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-B
IND-C
40/0 (10.5)
ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
India B won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.69
Batsman
Sai Sudharsan
21 (39)
Rajat Patidar
14 (25)
Bowler
IND B vs IND C, Duleep Trophy 2024
