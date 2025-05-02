Shikhar Dhawan has officially confirmed that he is in a relationship. The former India opener shared a post by Sophie Shine, with a photo of the duo and the caption: "My heart (emoji)". During the Champions Trophy 2025, a photo of Shikhar Dhawan went viral. The former India star was spotted with a 'mystery woman' and the internet was intrigued. Multiple media reports claimed that the woman was Sophie Shine, who is from Ireland. Recently, Dhawan was asked by an anchor about his girlfriend and her name. While Dhawan initially resisted the anchor's question, he then said: "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend." The camera then focussed on Sophie.

Meanwhile, Dhawan on Wednesday lauded teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his fearless IPL hundred, saying the 14-year-old's confidence belies his age and his performance will inspire aspiring cricketers across the country. Rajasthan Royals' Suryavanshi set the IPL ablaze by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the tournament. His 35-ball hundred against table-toppers Gujarat Titans was also the second-fastest in league history.

"It's a great performance indeed, the way he batted was just phenomenal. The big thing is not that he is just 14, the greater thing in that is his self-confidence at such a tender age,” said Dhawan on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) launch.

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar's Samastipur hammered 11 towering sixes and seven fours, accumulating 94 of his 101 runs in boundaries.

His innings was the fastest by any RR batter, breaking Yusuf Pathan's 15-year-old record of a 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians.

“The way he dominated the bowlers that night who have a name in international cricket is a great achievement indeed…the country should be proud and it will inspire other youngsters in the country,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan, the first player to hit back-to-back centuries in the IPL, was also impressed with other youngsters, including Ayush Mhatre, who have made a mark this season.

“It is great to see these players—someone is 14, another is 17—playing in the Indian Premier League. To see these boys achieve success at such a young age is great to see,” said Dhawan.