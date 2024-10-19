India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma-Led India A Opt To Bat vs Pakistan A
India A vs Pakistan A Live Updates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A captain Tilak Varma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan A in their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Both India and Pakistan face each other in their campaign opener. The two teams have been put alongside UAE and Oman in Group B. India will be led by Tilak Varma with the team having star players like Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ayush Badoni and Vaibhav Arora. The tournament comprises a total of 8 teams with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong forming Group A.
- 18:24 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Toss coming!We are only 6 minutes away from the toss for the high-octane encounter. Don't got anywhere. Have a look at squads of both the sides by then -India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Anuj Rawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anshul Kamboj, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Nishant SindhuPakistan A Squad: Yasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan
- 17:58 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Campaign opener!While the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 kicked off yesterday (October 18), both India and Pakistan will be starting their campaign in the Group B tonight with a match against each other. The contest will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman.