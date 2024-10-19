India A vs Pakistan A Live Updates, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A captain Tilak Varma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan A in their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Both India and Pakistan face each other in their campaign opener. The two teams have been put alongside UAE and Oman in Group B. India will be led by Tilak Varma with the team having star players like Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ayush Badoni and Vaibhav Arora. The tournament comprises a total of 8 teams with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong forming Group A.

Here are the Live Updates of India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match -