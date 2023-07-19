IND vs PAK, Emerging Asia Cup Live: Riyan Parag provided a crucial breakthrough as Pakistan went three down against India in the Emerging Asia Cup clash in Colombo. Parag ended Sahibzada Farhan's knock on 35. Earlier, Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck twice early for India after Pakistan opted to bat first. Hangargekar got the better of Pakistan vice-captain Saim Ayub (0) and Omair Bin Yousuf (0) in the fourth over. The Yash Dhull-led side have won both their games so far, against UAE and Nepal, and hope to make it three in a row with a win against their arch-rivals.

