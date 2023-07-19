Story ProgressBack to home
IND A vs PAK A Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Riyan Parag Strikes As Pakistan Go 3 Down vs India
IND A vs Pak A Live Cricket Score: Riyan Parag provided a crucial breakthrough as Pakistan went three down against India in the Emerging Asia Cup clash in Colombo.
Emerging Asia Cup LIVE Updates: India and Pakistan square off in Colombo.© Twitter
IND vs PAK, Emerging Asia Cup Live: Riyan Parag provided a crucial breakthrough as Pakistan went three down against India in the Emerging Asia Cup clash in Colombo. Parag ended Sahibzada Farhan's knock on 35. Earlier, Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck twice early for India after Pakistan opted to bat first. Hangargekar got the better of Pakistan vice-captain Saim Ayub (0) and Omair Bin Yousuf (0) in the fourth over. The Yash Dhull-led side have won both their games so far, against UAE and Nepal, and hope to make it three in a row with a win against their arch-rivals.
Here are the Live Updates of the Emerging Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan from Colombo
- 15:07 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Breakthrough!Riyan Parag strikes! That's a big breakthrouhg. Sahibzada Farhan holes out in the deep. The partnership is broken.Sahibzada Farhan c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Parag 35 (36)PAK: 45/3 (12.4)
- 14:55 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Four runs!This one just goes past the bowler's outstreched arms! Farhan moves to 31. End of the powerplayPAK: 40/0 (10)
- 14:53 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Change in bowling!Change from the other end too. Reddy replaces Hangargekar.
- 14:40 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Boundary!Sahibzada Farhan delivering the goods for Pakistan. Another boundary for him. His confidence is getting better with each stroke.PAK: 27/2 (6.6)
- 14:35 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Excellent shot!Finds the gap once again! That's two in a row and third off the over. Expensive over for India.
PAK: 22/2 (6)
- 14:33 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Four runs!That will release some pressure! Farhan goes for a drive but gets some elevation. Flies just between cover and mid-off.PAK: 14/2 (5.3)
- 14:27 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Edged and gone!Another one for Hangargekar! This one was a faint outside edge, and Hangargeka and the keeper knew right away. Omair Bin Yousuf walks back for a duck!Saim Ayub c Jurel b OA Yousuf 0 (4)
PAK: 9/2
- 14:20 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Wicket!This one is taken! Plenty of movement, Ayub had poke at it. Gets the feintest of edges and Dhruv Jurel makes no mistake behind the keeper.Saim Ayub c Jurel b Hangargekar 0 (11)PAK: 9/1 (3.2)
- 14:18 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Four Runs!Punched off the backfoot! Sahibzada Farhan pushes it in the gap between point and cover. Good way to end the over.PAK: 9/0 (3)
- 14:15 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: What a delivery!Excellent bowling from Rana! The first one beats the inside edge. The second almost kisses the right peg. Nervy signs for Pakistan openers.PAK: 5/0 (2.3)
- 14:13 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Dropped!It was a good-length ball, almost straightening after pitching around off. Saim Ayub gets a thick outside edge but Parag drops it at first slip.
- 14:08 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Four Runs!Edged and four! A hint of movement but Sahibzada Farhan gets lucky. The inside edge goes past the stumps. First boundary for Pakistan.PAK: 4/0 (1.1)
- 14:04 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Play Ball!We are up and underway here in Colombo. Harshit Rana has the new ball in his hands. Saim Ayyub is on strike for Pakistan.
- 13:54 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Prediction time!India have a strong batting line-up while Pakistan have pace in their bowling. In the battle of bat and ball, who will come out on top?
- 13:49 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Here are the XIs!India A: 1 Sai Sudharsan, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Nikin Jose, 4 Yash Dhull (cap), 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Nishant Sindhu, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Manav Suthar, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Nitish Reddy, 11 Rajvardhan HangargekarPakistan A: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Haseebullah Khan, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk & cap), 4 Kamran Ghulan, 5 Sahibzada Farhan, 6 Omair Yousuf, 7 Qasim Akram, 8 Mubashir Khan, 9 Mehran Mumtaz, 10 Mohammad Wasim, 11 Shahnawaz Dahani
- 13:40 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: PAK Win Toss!Pakistan A have won the toss and Mohammad Haris has decided to bat first.
- 13:10 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Emerging Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
