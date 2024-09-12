Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India D Day 1 Live Scorecard, Duleep Trophy 2024: No Shubman Gill, KL Rahul In Depleted India A Squad
Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Scorecard and Updates: Both sides hunt first win in second round match.
India A vs India D Day 1 LIVE, Duleep Trophy 2024© AFP
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE: Struck by the departure of four stars to the India setup for the Bangladesh tour, including captain Shubman Gill, a depleted India A will be led by Mayank Agarwal for the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round game against India D. The latter lose Axar Patel, but otherwise retain a strong core, formed by the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Harshit Rana. With both sides having lost their first round games, a win is extremely crucial to keep hopes of winning the title alive.
Here are the Live Scorecard and Live Updates from Duleep Trophy 2024 2nd Round, India A vs India D Day 1:
Match 3, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
35/2 (11.4)
IND-D
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India D won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.00
Batsman
Tilak Varma
3 (18)
Riyan Parag
11* (7)
Bowler
Vidwath Kaverappa
13/2 (5.4)
Arshdeep Singh
5/0 (1)
No run.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
3 runs, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards square leg.
2 runs, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
OUT! c Arshdeep Singh b Vidwath Kaverappa.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.