India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: An inspiring century from Musheer Khan put India A in command on Thursday in the 4-day First Class clash against India B. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, etc. failed to fire with the bat as India B produced a phenomenal bowling performance on Day 1. But, Musheer showed a fine example of grit and determination to remain unbeaten on 105 off 227 balls at stumps on Thursday. Navdeep Saini, with 29 runs off 74 balls, gave Musheer great company in the middle. But, the task isn't over yet. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 2 match in Bengaluru: