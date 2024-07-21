IND vs UAE Women LIVE Cricket Score: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought up a steady half-century, anchoring the innings, while Richa Ghosh played an explosive knock at the other end. Earlier, India lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Smriti Mandhana departed early, in just the third over. Shafali Verma continued the momentum, helping India notch up 50 in 4.2 overs, but departed soon after. The Indian women's team began their Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory against Pakistan in the opener while the United Arab Emirates side lost their opening match to Nepal by 6 wickets. As the two teams square off in Dambulla today, it's the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side that stands as the clear favourite. It was UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza who won the toss and opted to bowl first. (LIVE Scorecard)

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar

United Arab Emirates Women Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar

Here are the live updates from the India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2024 match from Dambulla: