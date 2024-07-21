India vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Scores Fifty
LIVE Updates India vs United Arab Emirates, Womens Asia Cup T20: After their comprehensive victory against Pakistan, the Harmanpreeet Kaur's women look to continue momentum.
IND vs UAE Women LIVE Cricket Score: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought up a steady half-century, anchoring the innings, while Richa Ghosh played an explosive knock at the other end. Earlier, India lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Smriti Mandhana departed early, in just the third over. Shafali Verma continued the momentum, helping India notch up 50 in 4.2 overs, but departed soon after. The Indian women's team began their Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory against Pakistan in the opener while the United Arab Emirates side lost their opening match to Nepal by 6 wickets. As the two teams square off in Dambulla today, it's the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side that stands as the clear favourite. It was UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza who won the toss and opted to bowl first. (LIVE Scorecard)
India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar
United Arab Emirates Women Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar
India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 LIVE
Four!
Four!
WIDE! Fuller in length but sliding it down leg for a wide.
This is excellent bowling from Samaira Dharnidharka and she is mixing it up well. A bumper now, well-directed around off stump. Harmanpreet Kaur looks to pull it away but misses.
Full and wide outside the off stump, Harmanpreet Kaur gives the charge and looks to smash it away but is well beaten.
Pitched up on the stumps, Harmanpreet Kaur gets across and looks for the cross-batted heave but ends up slicing it back over the bowler's head for a couple of runs.
FIFTY up for the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and that is her 12th T20I half-century and second in the Asia Cup. This si pitched up on the stumps, Kaur clips the ball uppishly through wide mid on and gets across for one. Kaur will now look to up the ante with just a couple of overs remaining.
Back of a length and outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur taps the ball in front of point and looks for the single but is sent back by Richa Ghosh and rightly so.
Nagging length, angling it into middle and leg, Richa Ghosh pushes the ball down to long on and turns the strike over. Smart batting to rotate the strike after the boundary.
FOUR! Hammered away! A tad full and outside off, Richa Ghosh reaches out and firms the cover drive in between the two fielders in the deep and picks up yet another boundary.