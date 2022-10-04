Yuzvendra Chahal, apart from his heroics with the ball, is known to be a great entertainer, whether it be on the pitch or on social media. He is often seen joking around with teammates and opposition players alike. During the second T20I between India and South Africa, play was interrupted due to one of the light towers shutting down during the second innings. Tabraiz Shamsi, not in the playing XI, was out in the middle chatting with the two batters at the crease, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, as well as India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Chahal, who was also left out of the match by India, approached Shamsi from behind and gave him a playful kick.

Taken aback at first, Shamsi immediately put his arms around Chahal when he realized who it was that kicked him.

Shamsi and Chahal of course got to spend a lot of time together during IPL 2022, when they were both teammates at Rajasthan Royals.

India went on to win the thrilling run-fest by just 16 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, coupled with good knocks from Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and captain Rohit Sharma powered India to a massive total of 237/3.

South Africa, however, gave India a mighty scare, with David Miller hitting an unbeaten century and Quinton de Kock also hitting a fifty.

However, India managed to hold their nerves in the end, restricting the Proteas to 221/3.

The two teams will face off in the final match of the series on Tuesday in Indore.