India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear Weather In Colombo But Rain Threat Looms
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4, Live Cricket score: Team India will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday in Colombo.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates:Team India will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday in Colombo. Both the teams had earlier met each other during the group stage but the match got abandoned due to rain. The Rohit Sharma-led will be coming to this clash after defeating Nepal in their last group stage match while Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their previous Super 4 match. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match:
- 12:09 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Sun shining brightly in Colombo
Sun is shining at Colombo Stadium. [Sports Hour]— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 10, 2023
- Great news for cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/IG3oa6M4bU
- 12:08 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Clear weather in Colombo
R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is ready to host India Vs Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/zasO1shWrf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023
- 12:07 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Impressive Ishan KishanThe return of KL Rahul to the squad has widened the pool of players to select from, but that has also given them a happy headache. Ishan Kishan has impressed everyone in the last month or so, smashing four fifties in as many matches – three against the West Indies and one against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match at Pallekele last week. During the process, Kishan has also diversified himself, underlining his comfort in positions ranging from opening to No. 5.
- 12:05 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan?The Indian team management's predicament to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan.
- 11:42 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Second meeting between the arch-rivalsThis is for the second time that the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be squaring off against each other in Asia Cup 2023. Earlier, they faced each other in the group stage, where the match got abandoned due to rain and both the teams had to share points. It will be interesting to see weather the rain will play a spoilsport again.
- 11:38 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Stay tuned for all the live updates.