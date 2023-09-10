India vs Pakistan Live: Impressive Ishan Kishan

The return of KL Rahul to the squad has widened the pool of players to select from, but that has also given them a happy headache. Ishan Kishan has impressed everyone in the last month or so, smashing four fifties in as many matches – three against the West Indies and one against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match at Pallekele last week. During the process, Kishan has also diversified himself, underlining his comfort in positions ranging from opening to No. 5.