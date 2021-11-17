After finishing second at the T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand will take on India in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played on Wednesday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. New Zealand will go into the game without their regular skipper Kane Williamson who will join the team directly for the Test series after the conclusion of the T20Is. In the absence of Williamson, veteran pacer Tim Southee has been named as stand-in skipper for the first match. On the other hand, India, who failed to make it to the final four at the recently concluded T20 World Cup, will go into the game with few fresh faces and a new head coach -- Rahul Dravid. Many big names from the Indian line-up, like former T20I skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series. Rohit Sharma will lead the national side with KL Rahul as his deputy.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, November 17.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)