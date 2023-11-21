India B U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in Match 10 of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023 on Wednesday, November 22 at the CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. India B U19 are placed third in the League Group points table of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023 with two points and a net run rate of +0.421. They have won one of their four matches and lost three.

Bangladesh U19, meanwhile, are fourth with two points from four matches. They have won one match and lost three, with a net run rate of -0.982.

IND B U19 vs BAN U19 pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada is 281.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

IND B U19 vs BAN U19 weather report

The temperature at the CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with 73 per cent humidity.

IND B U19 vs BAN U19 Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rudra Patel: India B U19 batter Rudra Patel has scored 400 runs in four matches of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023 at an average of 133.33 and a strike rate of 111.42. He has smashed three half-centuries and one ton and has a top score of 164.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli:Bangladesh U19's Ashiqur Rahman Shibli has amassed 212 runs in four matches and is the team's leading run-scorer this edition. He has a strike rate of 94.64 and averages 53. He also has one half-century score and one ton to his name in this campaign.

P Vignesh: The India B U19 bowler scalped eight wickets in four matches. P Vignesh's best figures for this edition is 3/61 and his average is 26.37.

Md Iqbal Hasan Emon:The bowler from Bangladesh U19 has taken seven wickets in three matches so far at an average of 21.00. Md Iqbal Hasan Emon's 4/62 is his best bowling show of the Quadrangular U19 Series in India 2023.

IND B U19 vs BAN U19 Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli

Batters: Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ahrar Amin

All-rounders: Ansh Gosai, Rizwan Chowdhury

Bowlers:P Vignesh, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Prem Devkar, Maruf Mridha

Captain:Rudra Patel

Vice-captain:Ashiqur Rahman Shibli

India B U19 vs Bangladesh U19 head-to-head record

India B U19 and Bangladesh U19 have locked horns on three occasions, with Bangladesh U19 succeeding in all three matches.

India B U19 vs Bangladesh U19 prediction

Bangladesh U19 are predicted to win the next fixture courtesy of their superior head-to-head record against India B U19.