Prolithic, the newly formed athlete management agency, has announced the addition of cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh as mentor. Known for his iconic six-hitting prowess and playing a crucial role in India's victory at the 2011 World Cup, legend Yuvraj Singh will play a pivotal role in advancing Prolithic Talent's mission to redefine athletic development from India and beyond. In a significant early achievement, the agency has also secured representation of Indian cricket and IPL breakout star Abhishek Sharma.

Prolithic is set to redefine sports management by championing a holistic approach to athlete representation, integrating wellness, performance optimization, and long-term career growth. Built on a strong foundation, the company is committed to nurturing the next generation of sportstars through an athlete-first philosophy. The agency plans to on board expert nutritionists, fitness trainers, recovery specialists, and experienced cricketing mentors to design tailored programs for physical training, diet, recovery, and mental wellness for every grassroot or emerging athlete they will cater to.

Founded by industry trailblazers Ravi Bhagchandka (Founder, 200 NOTOUT Cinemas), Sagar Khanna (Owner, New York Strikers-participants in Abu Dhabi T10 and Max Caribbean 60), and Shazmeen Kara (Managing Director), Prolithic unites seasoned professionals with a shared mission to discover, develop, and elevate athlete's passion for sports and commitment to excellence.

Speaking on the launch and joining Prolithic in a mentorship role, Yuvraj shares, "When I look back at my journey, I know how important the right guidance, fitness, diet and mental strength are to survive and succeed in any sporting career. What we're building with Prolithic is something I wish I had when I started early. A team that looks into the holistic development of an athlete and not just as a brand. This collaboration is about empowering the next generation to stay mentally sharper, stronger, and more prepared."

Ravi Bhagchandka, Director in Prolithic endeavour and Founder of 200 NOTOUT Cinemas shares, "I believe this venture will be transformative, as we collectively strive to bring out the best in every athlete. The exciting mission we are gonna embark is sure to be a game changer."

Sagar Khanna, owner of the New York Strikers, a squad that has competed in international tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Max 60 Caribbean Tournament shared, "Our goal has always been to support excellence in sports, and working with emerging talents like Abhishek helps us do just that. At Prolithic, we're committed to guiding emerging athletes to stay focused, keep improving, and reach their full potential."

Shazmeen Kara partner, Managing Director also expressing on the collaboration shares, "We're not just managing athletes; we're unlocking greatness. With Abhishek, we're nurturing raw talent and fueling dreams. Our partnership goes beyond guidance - it's a shared journey to excellence".

With a visionary team at its helm, Prolithic Talent Agency Private Limited is redefining the role of a modern sports agency. As the company continues to onboard a dynamic roster of emerging and established athletes across multiple sporting disciplines, it stands firmly committed to nurturing talent, shaping careers, and taking athletes to the global stage. The agency's expansion signals a bold new chapter in sports management one that promises to elevate the game for athletes.

