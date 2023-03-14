The inaugural edition of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy, to be played in Ghaziabad's VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium between March 22-30, 2023, was launched in the presence of superstar cricketer Virender Sehwag, here at a city hotel in the national capital. The 9-day long T20 tournament for former cricketers will have six teams and 18 matches in all, including the finals. Also present at the launch were Mr. Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), Mr. Sudhir Kulkarni, Joint Secretary, BVCI and Mr. Prasanna Venkateshan, Principal Consultant, 1stadia.

"The Board for Veteran Cricketers in India has a sole objective of bringing senior and veteran cricket lovers under a single platform to play active and competitive cricket and with KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, we have drafted a world-class cricket tournament for fans that will showcase the best cricket talent from around the world," said Mr. Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, BVCI.

Speaking on this occasion, the former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag said, "It is fantastic what the BVCI is doing for former cricketers by providing them with an avenue to be in touch with the game they so love. These legend tournaments help us in various ways including extending our professional careers, catching up with old friends as well as helping us to keep fit. Most importantly, fans also get an opportunity to catch up with their favourite cricketers and relive some magical moments that both have experienced together at some point in the past. The cricket is also very competitive and I dare say some of us still have it to challenge even some of the present-day cricketers. I am confident that the Legends Cricket Trophy will provide wholesome entertainment to the fans of the game, particularly in India."

The tournament will be broadcasted in over 30 countries globally and will have six franchisees vying for the top honours. The six teams have been christened Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers. Some prominent former cricketers who will be seen in action besides Sehwag

are the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Nick Compton, Richard Levi, Isuru Udana, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera besides many others.

Khiladix.com the principal sponsor of this tournament is a premium sports platform, covers a wide range of sports with a specific focus on cricket, apart from football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and Kabaddi. It provides in-depth analysis, game recaps, and breaking news on the teams and players across the globe.

