One of the finest spinners the game has ever seen, Ravichandran Ashwin has some of the finest achievements in the game to his name. Yet, the veteran off-spinner faces criticism over a varied range of topics on occasion. Considered one of the finest brains in the modern game, Ashwin is also sometimes seen as an 'overthinker'. After the conclusion of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin claimed to have come across such a tag again, but this time, he decided to speak out in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

"Overthinking" is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of people's minds. Every person's journey is special

"and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says i am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself "that's the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play", Ashwin wrote.

"Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won't deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it," he wrote in the third tweet.

In his last tweet of the thread, Ashwin also clarified that he has no problem with a colleague or anyone, but is issuing a response after reading a few articles on his way back from the Mirpur Test.

"Disclaimer: I have had no problems with any colleague or anyone and this is just in response to some articles I read during transit. I took 13 years to understand that the word would stick on to be a menace and hope some youngster reading this thread might gain a few years," Ashwin concluded.

Ashwin played a key role in Team India's triumph over Bangladesh in the second Test, scoring an unbeaten knock of 42 runs in the second innings to steer the team to a win.

