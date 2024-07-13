India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lend financial support to former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer. Gaekwad, 71, has been undergoing treatment for the past year at King's College Hospital in London. Kapil revealed that his former teammates such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are doing their best to generate funds for Gaikwad's treatment.

Kapil said he is confident that the BCCI will look into the matter and provide financial assistance to the former India head coach Gaekwad.

"It is a sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him. We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery," Kapil Dev told Sportstar.

The legendary all-rounder, however, rued the lack of a system where former players are assisted in cases like Anshuman's. Kapil also insisted that he is ready to give up his pension if the situation doesn't improve.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a system. It is great to see this generation of players make good money. It is good to see the support staff members also being paid well. In our time, the Board did not have the money. Today, it has and should take care of the senior players from the past. But where do they send their contributions? If a Trust is formed, they can put their money there. But we don't have a system. There should be a Trust. I think BCCI can do that. They do look after the players, former and present. We are ready to contribute by donating our pension amount if the family allows us to," he added.

Gaekwad's cricketing legacy is notable. He played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987, and later served as India's head coach in two separate stints.