Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan came out in support of Afghan women after the Taliban regime banned them from studying in medical institutes. According to Khaama Press, students of midwifery and nursing programs in Kabul are reportedly being denied entry to their institutes. The officials are citing verbal orders from the Taliban leadership that "classes are currently suspended."

The decision of the Taliban to forbid girls from medical education has led to widespread international backlash. On Wednesday, Rashid took to X and expressed his sadness and disappointment on Taliban's decision to close educational and medical institutions for "sisters and mothers" of Afghanistan, while further stating that education holds a "central place in Islamic teachings."

"Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders," Rashid wrote on X.

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face," he added.

Rashid made a sincere appeal for the reconsideration of the decision as Afghanistan stands at a critical juncture. He stated that providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation.

"Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture. The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs," he remarked.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values," he concluded.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban have yet to provide an explanation for the decision.

Advertisement

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, gave his take on the Taliban's recent decision and described the ban as an "unprecedented injustice."

He labelled the decision as a "discriminatory" act that further weakens women's rights in Afghanistan and called for its immediate repeal.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai also expressed his regret over the recent decision made by the Taliban.

Ever since Taliban's return to power in Kabul, there have been multiple steps that have curtailed the freedom of women in the country.

This year marked three years of Taliban regime. In August, UNESCO published a report, where it stated that due to the bans imposed by the de facto authorities, at least 1.4 million girls have been deliberately denied access to secondary education since 2021.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)