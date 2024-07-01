The T20 World Cup 2024 final was the last match for Rahul Dravid as Indian cricket team coach and he was able to get the perfect farewell as his side defeated South Africa to lift the title. Following the match, Dravid was in his "Indiranagar ka gunda" mood and he even joked about being unemployed from next week in a candid chat with the reporters. Dravid's tenure came to an end with the competition and he had earlier made it clear that he will not be extending his contract. In the candid conversation, Dravid even joked if the journalists had any job offers from him as he does not have any work right now.

When asked if he will be able to move on from the massive victory, Dravid quickly responded - "Yeah, I will be. I mean, next week life will be same for me. I'll be unemployed, that'll be the only difference."

"I am Unemployed from next week, any offers.. ?" !!!

You just can't hate Jammypic.twitter.com/tLECUD69OJ — Prasanna Ganesh Thunga (@_monkinthecity_) June 30, 2024

The journalists were left in splits and Dravid further quipped - "Any offers?"

The hunt for the next Indian cricket team head coach is already underway with former India batter Gautam Gambhir emerging as the frontrunner. While nothing has been confirmed officially, media reports suggest that he is most likely to take charge of the national side after Dravid's departure.

"I tried to persuade him to stay, but there are obviously various factors he needs to consider. Nevertheless, I cherished the time spent with him," Rohit Sharma earlier said on Dravid's exit.

"He was my first international captain when I entered the scene in Ireland. I also witnessed his captaincy during my early Test matches. He's been a significant role model for us," Rohit added.