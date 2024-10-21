Ahead of Indian cricket team's all-important Tour of Australia, that starts next month, the recent loss to New Zealand at home has raised a few doubts about whether the current side needs some changes or not. One star who is most likely to be not picked for the Tour of Australia is Cheteshwar Pujara. The veteran batter, known for his dogged resistance in the face of strong challenge, has a proven record in Australia. The 36-year old has been overlooked from international matches, and the last match he played for India was in June, 2023.

Pujara has now surpassed the great Brian Lara's tally of 65 first-clas tons with a century for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh in a Ranjji Trophy match. Pujara has 66 tons now. He also went past the 21000-mark in first-class run tally.

Regarding his absence, Australia star Pat Cummins said: "It comes down to who wants to outlast each other, which I quite like that aspect of Test cricket. It's going to be a shame that he is not there, but I'm sure they'll pick someone else who's in a similar kind of style."

"It was always great playing (against) Pujara. He was one of those guys who never really felt like he was getting away from you. But then he would (just) bat, bat, bat and bat. I really enjoyed the contest against him. Some days he won, other days I won. It's going to have a bit of a different feel without him. Pujara is a great player."

He also said that the India vs Australia rivalry is now at par with Ashes.

I do think it is. Particularly, after the Indian team won the last couple of series at (our) home. We've had more success against England over the past decade. I think it's right up there," he said.

"You know when you play against India, you've got a few Indian fans that are watching. It's a slightly different rivalry to England-Australia rivalry. But again, now having a five-Test match series, it does mirror the Ashes series very closely," he said.