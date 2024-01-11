A lot of debate took place over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's possible inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad but a return to T20I cricket after 14 months in the series against Afghanistan has possibly provided a sneak peek at what the Indian cricket team selectors are planning for the future. Both Rohit and Virat will be making their return to the shortest format of the sport after last playing in November 2022. While questions still remain over their T20 World Cup selection, Sunil Gavaskar backed both of them to make the cut even if they have an ordinary Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign.

In a recent interaction with Star Sports, the legendary India batter said that their experience will be crucial in the T20 World Cup and that is why they should be picked for the competition.

"I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration. Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team," Gavaskar said.

“I will also say that, it's an out-of-the-box suggestion, you can take them along with the team as well, if you cannot pick them in the 14 (15), because of their experience. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the dugout, imagine what will be the team's confidence,” he added.

Kohli will miss the first T20 International against Afghanistan owing to "personal reasons", head coach Rahul Dravid said on Wednesday.

Virat miss the game tomorrow due to personal reasons, Dravid said at the start of the media interaction.

The former India captain will be available for the next two matches of the three-match series, Dravid said, adding, "Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings" for India in the series opener on Thursday.

Kohli last played in the shortest format in November 2022, his last game being India's semifinal loss to England during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

(With PTI inputs)