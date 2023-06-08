Former India batter Wasim Jaffer and ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan have had a few interactions on social media. Both former players can be often seen trolling each other on Twitter. And as Australia reached a commanding position against India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final, Vaughan jumped on the bandwagon once again to take a dig at Jaffer. Travis Head scored a century to rescue Australia from a tricky situation, prompting Jaffer to put out a tweet hailing the batter.

"First Test ton away from home and what a time to do it! Well played Travis Head," Jaffer tweeted.

Though Vaughan tried to take a dig at Jaffer, but his attempt backfired as the former India captain came up with a hilarious response.

"Afternoon Wasim..," Vaughan tweeted.

Responding to the same, Jaffer wrote: "Evening Michael! If that's really you" with a #WheresYourBlueTick hastag.

First Test ton away from home and what a time to do it! Well played Travis Head #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/m5ClkOFD4Y — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 7, 2023

For reference, Vaughan recenlty lost his blue tick after Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Australia were in a commanding position on 327-3 at stumps after losing the toss, with Head 146 not out and Steve Smith 95 not out.

Smith brought up the pair's 250 stand off the last ball of the day when he guided Mohammed Shami through the covers for a sweetly timed four.

The fourth-wicket duo had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3 after being sent into bat in bowler-friendly conditions.

But as the sun burst through the clouds in south London, the runs started to flow.

(With AFP Inputs)