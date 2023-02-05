The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been at loggerheads ever since Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has been firm in his stance that India will not tour Pakistan for the tournament. Matters between the two cricket boards got heated when former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had warned the BCCI that their decision could have serious consequences as Pakistan might also pull out of the ODI World Cup in India.

On Saturday, BCCI President Shah and PCB chairman Sethi held talks at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain to discuss the matter.

While the final venue for the event hasn't been decided yet, it has been reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the tournament, just like it did last year.

According to multiple reports in Pakistan and international media outlets including Cricket Pakistan, The News, ESPNcricinfo and GEO TV, Sethi warned Shah at the meeting, saying that if India pull out of the September event, Pakistan will not take part in the World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

"The PCB took particular exception to that and ESPNCricinfo understands that on Saturday their chief Najam Sethi told Shah that if India don't play in Pakistan, Pakistan will consider not playing in India for the 2023 World Cup," ESPNCricinfo's report read.

It was also reported that Sethi's tough stance at the ACC meeting took Shah by surprise.

"Sethi's stance took Jay Shah by surprise as he was not expecting this," another report read.

A final decision on the venue is expected to be taken in March when the ICC and ACC Executive Board meetings take place one after the other.



