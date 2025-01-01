Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni is among the stars who are rarely active on social media. Dhoni called time on his international cricket career in 2020 but he remains active as a player in the Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings. When asked about how he maintains such a low social media profile, Dhoni came up with quite an honest answer. He revealed that his managers keep pushing him to promote himself but he tells them that he doesn't need a PR (Public Relations) if his game is good.

"I have never been a big fan of social media. Throughout, I have had different managers and all of them keep pushing. I started playing in 2004; Twitter got popular later on, after which Instagram came in. All the managers are like, 'You should do some PR, build this and build that.' I had the same answer that if I play good cricket, I don't need PR," Dhoni said on Eurogrip Tred Talks.

MS Dhoni is among the greatest captains India ever produced. The legend retired from international cricket as the only skipper to win all three major ICC white-ball titles - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

Talking about his IPL career, he led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling five IPL titles. Dhoni stepped down from CSK captaincy after guiding the franchise to its most recent title in 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeded him, and in his debut stint, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 43-year-old was retained by CSK as an uncapped player. This was possible after the IPL introduced a new rule allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.