Virat Kohli had a forgettable run in the recently-concluded England Tour. In none of the matches in Tests, ODIs or T20Is against Englanr, the former Indian cricket team captain could score big. His string of scores in the recent Tour of England are 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 and 17. He is not part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Tour of West Indies, where India will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is. With no century since late 2019, several former players have spoken out about the long rope being given to Kohli.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has now touched upon the aspects that might help Virat return to his best form.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him.

"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour."