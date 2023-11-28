Iceland Cricket took to social media to express their interest in hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hilarious post amid rumours of Pakistan losing on the hosting rights due to India's stance on not travelling. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for around a decade due to political tensions and several reports have claimed that the tournament can be shifted to Dubai. Iceland Cricket wrote an entire letter with jokes regarding their challenging weather conditions and lack of standard cricket grounds in a bid to host the competition amid the ongoing reports and rumours. "We are not people who hold back. We have today issued our bid to host the Champions Trophy of 2025, and we look forward to hearing what Greg Barclay of ICC has to say about it," the post read on X.

Earlier, Iceland Cricket took a fresh aim at Pakistan star batter Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as captain of the team across formats.

We are not people who hold back. We have today issued our bid to host the Champions Trophy of 2025, and we look forward to hearing what Greg Barclay of @ICC has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/EsRzsikCqF — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 27, 2023

Babar relinquished his captaincy amid backlash over Pakistan's early exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar had a below par tournament with the bat as Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

He scored 320 runs in the nine matches, averaging less than 40. Taking to social media platform X, Iceland Cricket trolled Babar over his average.

Responding to a post, which read "What is something that still hasn't gone back to normal after the pandemic?", Iceland Cricket replied, saying: "The batting average of Babar Azam".

Babar's captaincy came under the spotlight after Pakistan lost to minnows Afghanistan in the World Cup. Pakistan lost five of their nine matches and finished fifth in the points table.

Team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn have been removed from their positions with former skipper Mohammad Hafeez taking over both their roles.