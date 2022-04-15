England's Joe Root on Friday announced that he is stepping down as the Test captain, ending his stint as the country's most successful skipper in the longest format of the game. There was a flurry of reactions on social media, with some hailing him as a role model and others being critical of his leadership in recent months. His resignation comes after England were humiliated 0-4 in the Ashes series in Australia and they then slumped to a 1-0 series defeat in the West Indies.

Iceland Cricket, who are known for their witty social media content, were quick to have a dig at England's Test team and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

They took to Twitter to post a false job vacancy for the position of England's Test captaincy, and listed the following as "experience needed":

"Handling a 'workforce' with low productivity, Propaganda skills - interpreting disaster as triumphs, Capacity to inspire hope in staff, Media relations, Willingness to travel widely, A few runs and/or wickets now and again."

Iceland Cricket often come up with hilarious tweets and witty banter regarding new developments in the game of cricket.

Root, in his statement, said that he had come to the decision after discussions with his family and close ones and that the timing was right for him to step down from captaincy.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men's Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right," said Root in an official statement released by the ECB.

Root was appointed England's skipper in 2017 as he succeeded Sir Alastair Cook. Root had led England to few famous wins, including a 4-1 home series win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020.