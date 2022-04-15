Joe Root on Friday stepped down as England Men's Test skipper and this decision comes after the side lost the Test series against Australia and West Indies earlier this year. Root holds the record for winning most number of matches in the longest format as England captain (27) and he is ahead of Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss. As soon as Root's decision was made public by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Root was congratulated on a successful tenure as captain of the Three Lions. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also congratulated Root for giving it all as a captain with very little support for the red-ball side.

"He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons," tweeted Vaughan.

He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2022

Taking to Twitter, England's Barmy Army wrote: "Rooty has stepped down as Test captain. Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root."

Rooty has stepped down as Test captain.



Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 15, 2022

Fans also took to Twitter to highlight Root's stats as the skipper of England Test team.

Joe Root As England Test Captain [2017 - 2022]



Matches: 64

W: 27

L: 26

D: 11

5295 runs @ 46.44



Joe Root As England Test Captain [2017 - 2022]

Matches: 64
W: 27
L: 26
D: 11
5295 runs @ 46.44

We gotta admire Root for putting his heart & soul for his team & giving it his 200% effort. All the best @root66 Will miss seeing you at the toss with Kane Williamson in June — Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) April 15, 2022

Joe Root has stepped down as England's Test captain with immediate effect. England Won 27 Tests under his Captaincy — Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) April 15, 2022

Root was appointed as England's skipper in 2017 and he succeeded Sir Alastair Cook. Root had led England to few famous wins, including a 4-1 home series win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020.

In 2018 he had become the first England men's captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001, and then he repeated the feat with a 2-0 victory in Sri Lanka in 2021.

Root is already England's second highest Test run scorer of all time behind only Cook and scored 14 centuries as captain. His tally of 5,295 runs as skipper is the highest by any England captain and puts him 5th in the all-time list behind Graeme Smith, Alan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.