There continues to remain a deadlock over the ICC Champions Trophy's fate, with Pakistan Cricket Board keen to host the entire tournament at home while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is refusing to send the Indian team across the border. The Indian board wants its matches to be held in UAE or Sri Lanka, Pakistan has shared the proposal of hosting all of India's matches in Lahore. While no resolution has been reached so far, the ICC has reportedly prepared a Plan B in a case where the Indian team doesn't come to Pakistan at all.

Though the ICC hasn't yet publicly discussed the matter with other boards in the recent meetings, a contingency plan has already been put in place.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) approval note says: "PCB has signed Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted F&CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan."

"A planning meeting and inspection of proposed match venues took place in Pakistan in March 2024. A significant amount of renovation work is underway in all three venues to upgrade facilities", the note further read.

As far as the budgets are concerned, $35 million has been allocated for the competition itself, while $20 million set aside for participation and prize money distribution. The apex cricketing boxy has kept aside another $10 million for the production costs associated with televising the 15-match, 20-day tournament.

The ICC has already shared a draft schedule with stakeholders, including broadcasters and all the teams participating. In the draft schedule, all of India's matches are set to be held in Lahore, while the high-profile India-Pakistan match is scheduled for Saturday, March 1.