 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan

Updated: 11 November 2018 23:49 IST

Mithali Raj scored a gritty 56 to see India win the second Group B encounter in the ICC Women's World T20 against Pakistan.

ICC Women
Mithali Raj scored a gritty 56. © File Photo

India's a solid start to the ICC Women's World T20 continued as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets while chasing a meagre 134-run target set by their arch-rivals in a Group B match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. After Pakistan had managed to score 133/7 in the first innings, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, where Raj scored 56 to anchor India's chase, and propelled India to another convincing win after beating New Zealand in the T20 opener.

Earlier, riding on a gritty 94-run partnership between Bismah Maroof (54) and Nida Dar (52), Pakistan scored 133 for seven against India in the Group B match of the Women's World T20 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Both the batters notched up half-centuries as they took Pakistan to a respectable total after a poor start. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the toss, elected to field against the arch rivals and the decision worked brilliantly in the favour of the Indian team. Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar (0), Javeria Khan (17) and Omaima Sohail (3) in quick succession leaving their side reeling at 30 for three. Post the initial setback, Maroof and Nida showed terrific fightback, taking their  team across the 100-run mark. Towards the end, Pakistan yet again suffered a middle-order collapse as they ended up with a par total. Poonam Yadav (2-23) was the most successful bowler for the Indian team. Dayalan Hemalatha also managed a couple of wickets while Arundhati Reddy also clinched a wicket.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Women Pakistan Women Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women
India vs New Zealand, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat New Zealand By 34 Runs In Tournament Opener
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women
Women's World T20, Preview: India Aim For Winning Start Against New Zealand In Tournament Opener
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.