ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan

India's a solid start to the ICC Women's World T20 continued as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets while chasing a meagre 134-run target set by their arch-rivals in a Group B match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. After Pakistan had managed to score 133/7 in the first innings, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, where Raj scored 56 to anchor India's chase, and propelled India to another convincing win after beating New Zealand in the T20 opener.

Earlier, riding on a gritty 94-run partnership between Bismah Maroof (54) and Nida Dar (52), Pakistan scored 133 for seven against India in the Group B match of the Women's World T20 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Both the batters notched up half-centuries as they took Pakistan to a respectable total after a poor start. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the toss, elected to field against the arch rivals and the decision worked brilliantly in the favour of the Indian team. Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar (0), Javeria Khan (17) and Omaima Sohail (3) in quick succession leaving their side reeling at 30 for three. Post the initial setback, Maroof and Nida showed terrific fightback, taking their team across the 100-run mark. Towards the end, Pakistan yet again suffered a middle-order collapse as they ended up with a par total. Poonam Yadav (2-23) was the most successful bowler for the Indian team. Dayalan Hemalatha also managed a couple of wickets while Arundhati Reddy also clinched a wicket.