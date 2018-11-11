Women's World T20: Smriti Mandhana Says India Have Done Their Research On Pakistan Team

The Indian women's cricket team are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group match of the ICC Women's World T20 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. In the last editions of the World T20 in 2012 and 2016, India had lost to Pakistan and now would like to set the record straight. However, since the 2016 World T20, India have won all their three encounters against Pakistan. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, India opener Smriti Mandhana said that they have done their research on their opponents and would look carry the momentum forward.

"We have done our research on the Pakistan team, but there's no single player, we have done research on all 15 players. So the way we played against New Zealand, we'd like to put up the same show," said Smriti Mandhana was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

India had outclassed New Zealand by 34 runs to begin their campaign on a positive note. First, captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a scintillating century and then the bowlers brilliantly stemmed the flow of runs.

However, star performer, Mandhana, did not have a good start to her World T20 campaign.

The Indian opener was dismissed for two off seven balls in the match against New Zealand and ahead of the big clash, Mandhana said that she doesn't want to put pressure on herself.

"I want to give my 100 per cent in every match, that's the only aim I have. Because if I think about expectations, I won't be able to perform, which I didn't do in the last match. So it's better for me not to put pressure on myself and just enjoy the game," Mandhana said.

The match starts 20:30 PM IST.