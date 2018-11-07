Smriti Mandhana Says Team India's Goal Is To Win The Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian team hasn't fared well in the Women's T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2009. In both 2009 and 2010, India managed to reach the semi-final stage, and since then their performance has been on a downward slope in the top billing tournament. Despite having a below-average record, the Indian team's premier opener, Smriti Mandhana, believes that India will bring home the World Cup (T20).

Mandhana, who averages 21.17 in T20s, also said that she wants to give her side a solid start in every match. The 22-year-old left-hander further added that her side will first look to book a semi-final spot. "My goal is very simple in this World Cup, I want to give great start to the team because I'm an opener. Team goal is ofcourse to win the World Cup, last time we reached the finals in the 50-over format. First aim is to reach semis then final," Mandhana was quoted as saying in an interview to bcci.tv.

The Indian women's team is a mixed bag of experienced and rising stars comprising skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mandhana feels that anyone can win it for India on any given day. "We have a lot of match winners in the team, on a given day anyone can win you a Twenty20 match," she said.

Mandhana, on the other hand, said that the Indian team is placed in a "very tough group". In Group B, India are alongside Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

"Our group is very tough, in T20 it's about the day (anyone team can win on their given day)."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on the inaugural day of tournament, which is November 9.