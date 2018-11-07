 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana Says Team India's Goal Is To Win The Women's T20 World Cup

Updated: 07 November 2018 19:18 IST

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will begin its T20 campaign against New Zealand on November 9.

Smriti Mandhana Says Team India
Smriti Mandhana, believes that India will bring home the T20 World Cup. © Instagram

The Indian team hasn't fared well in the Women's T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2009. In both 2009 and 2010, India managed to reach the semi-final stage, and since then their performance has been on a downward slope in the top billing tournament. Despite having a below-average record, the Indian team's premier opener, Smriti Mandhana, believes that India will bring home the World Cup (T20).

Mandhana, who averages 21.17 in T20s, also said that she wants to give her side a solid start in every match. The 22-year-old left-hander further added that her side will first look to book a semi-final spot. "My goal is very simple in this World Cup, I want to give great start to the team because I'm an opener. Team goal is ofcourse to win the World Cup, last time we reached the finals in the 50-over format. First aim is to reach semis then final," Mandhana was quoted as saying in an interview to bcci.tv.

The Indian women's team is a mixed bag of experienced and rising stars comprising skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mandhana feels that anyone can win it for India on any given day. "We have a lot of match winners in the team, on a given day anyone can win you a Twenty20 match," she said.

Mandhana, on the other hand, said that the Indian team is placed in a "very tough group". In Group B, India are alongside Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

"Our group is very tough, in T20 it's about the day (anyone team can win on their given day)."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on the inaugural day of tournament, which is November 9.

Comments
Topics : India Women Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian team will begin its T20 campaign against New Zealand
  • The Indian team hasn't fared well in the Women's T20 World Cup
  • Mandhana averages 21.17 in T20s
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana Shines As India Beat World T20 Champions Windies In Practice Match
Smriti Mandhana Shines As India Beat World T20 Champions Windies In Practice Match
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Show Their Dance Moves Ahead Of ICC Women's World T20
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women
Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Twenty20
BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana For Khel Ratna And Arjuna Award
BCCI Congratulates Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana For Khel Ratna And Arjuna Award
Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Guide Indian Women
Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Guide Indian Women's Team To Easy Win vs Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.