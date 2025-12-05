Smriti Mandhana has posted for the first time on her Instagram handle since her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed on November 23. On the day of the wedding, the Women's World Cup winner's father, Srinivas, fell ill and had to be admitted to a hospital in Sangli (their hometown). Following that, the wedding was postponed. Palash also fell ill the next day and had to be admitted to a hospital. Both have been discharged, but the new wedding date has not yet been announced by either family.

In the midst of this, Mandhana posted on Instagram on Friday. It was a paid partnership with a leading toothpaste brand. However, what caught fans' attention was that there was no engagement ring on her finger. It is not known whether the ad was shot before the engagement took place. Nevertheless, the advertisement has got social media talking.

Other social media users claimed the ad was shot before her engagement.



This ad has been shot before their marriage date — CricEnt (@CricentVerse) December 5, 2025

Are ye shadi k pah le hi shoot hua h i think proposal k pahle bhi jab ye mumbai me hi thi — Mita singh (@Anshika196942) December 5, 2025

Smriti, meanwhile, has removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts, which has fueled speculation. Different members of the two families have since clarified that the postponement is strictly due to health emergencies. Palash's mother, Amita, however, is hopeful that the wedding will take place soon.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amita admitted that both Smriti and Palash are in pain over what happened on the day of the wedding. Amita had even planned a special welcome for Smriti after the Indian women's cricket team star's marriage to Palash was completed.

Though unforeseen circumstances have forced the two families to postpone the pending rituals, Amita is confident that the wedding will take place soon.

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome... Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."

Breaking her silence for the first time in a conversation with Filmfare, Palak reflected on the emotional weight of the situation and the overwhelming public interest. She said, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time, and I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time