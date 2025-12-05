The year 2025 is coming to an end. The sports world witnessed several exciting moments, along with some unexpected results. For IPL fans, 2025 marked the end of a long wait - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched the coveted trophy. For Virat Kohli, it was the high point of a journey that began in 2008. Interestingly, though, Kohli's RCB was not the most searched IPL team. Neither was it five-time champions Chennai Super Kings nor Mumbai Indians.

According to Google, the most searched IPL team in 2025 was Punjab Kings - who finished runners-up in IPL 2025. In fact, they ranked among the most-searched sports teams globally, after Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, and Toronto Blue Jays. The second-most searched IPL team was Delhi Capitals, followed by Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Commenting on this achievement, Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer of Punjab Kings, said:

"This means a lot to us because it reflects what we've tried to build this entire year - a team and a brand people genuinely feel connected to. Our focus is always to win on the field, but what makes this journey special is that fans relate to the stories we tell, the culture we celebrate, and the identity Punjab Kings stands for."

He further added: "Being ranked among the most-searched teams globally is humbling. It tells us that people aren't just watching us; they're invested, curious, and emotionally tied to the team. We take that responsibility seriously and will continue creating moments, stories, and experiences that bring fans even closer to us - on and off the field."

While the primary parameter for Google to determine the top searches list remains the total number of searches for the term in a specific period, consistency is also an important factor, with one major spike not making much difference to the rankings. At the same time, geographical spread is also taken into account, ensuring that a term searched across regions and countries ranks higher than one that is popular in just a single location.